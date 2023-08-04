Knowsley establishment given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Knowsley drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Knowsley drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Unicorn Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 405 Cronton Road, Cronton, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on June 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 56 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 34 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.