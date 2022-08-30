Knowsley establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Knowsley drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dandelion Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 427 Cronton Road, Cronton, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 30 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.