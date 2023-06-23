Knowsley establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Kitchen 54, a pub, bar or nightclub at 54 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 56 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.