Knowsley house prices increased in August

House prices increased by 2% in Knowsley in August, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices increased by 2% in Knowsley in August, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.8% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Knowsley house price in August was £179,936, Land Registry figures show – a 2% increase on July.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices remained static, and Knowsley was above the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Knowsley rose by £3,200 – putting the area 16th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Ribble Valley, where property prices increased on average by 6.8%, to £284,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 5.6% of their value, giving an average price of £111,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Knowsley spent an average of £156,400 on their property – £2,100 more than a year ago, and £44,700 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £198,400 on average in August – 26.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Knowsley in August – they increased 2.1%, to £188,066 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2% monthly; up 4.8% annually; £305,313 average

up 2% monthly; up 4.8% annually; £305,313 average Terraced: up 1.8% monthly; down 0.2% annually; £135,132 average

up 1.8% monthly; down 0.2% annually; £135,132 average Flats: up 1.4% monthly; down 0.4% annually; £88,096 average

How do property prices in Knowsley compare?

Buyers paid 16.6% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in August for a property in Knowsley. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £372,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Knowsley. Trafford properties cost 3.4 times the price as homes in Burnley (£111,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea (£1.4 million).

Factfile

Average property price in August

Knowsley: £179,936

The North West:£215,791

UK: £291,044

Annual growth to August

Knowsley: +1.8%

The North West: +0.4%

UK: +0.2%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West