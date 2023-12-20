Knowsley house prices increased in October
House prices increased by 1.5% in Knowsley in October, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.8% over the last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average Knowsley house price in October was £181,569, Land Registry figures show – a 1.5% increase on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Knowsley was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Knowsley rose by £6,700 – putting the area seventh among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 5.5%, to £185,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6% of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in Knowsley spent an average of £157,900 on their property – £5,300 more than a year ago, and £45,300 more than in October 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £200,200 on average in October – 26.8% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Knowsley in October – they increased 2.2%, to £309,368 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Knowsley compare?
Buyers paid 15.8% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in Knowsley. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Knowsley. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.
Factfile
Average property price in October
- Knowsley: £181,569
- The North West:£215,719
- UK: £287,782
Annual change to October
- Knowsley: +3.8%
- The North West: -0.4%
- UK: -1.2%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West
- St Helens: +5.5%
- Tameside: -4.6%