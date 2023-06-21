Knowsley house prices increased more than North West average in April

House prices increased by 1.7% – more than the average for the North West – in Knowsley in April, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 9.7% over the last year.

The average Knowsley house price in April was £182,327, Land Registry figures show – a 1.7% increase on March.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.7%, and Knowsley was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Knowsley rose by £16,000 – putting the area third among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 15.5%, to £249,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Knowsley spent an average of £158,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in April 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £201,000 on average in April – 27.2% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Knowsley in April – they increased 2.2%, to £312,720 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 12.8%.

How do property prices in Knowsley compare?

Buyers paid 14.3% less than the average price in the North West (£213,000) in April for a property in Knowsley. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £363,000 on average, and twice the price as in Knowsley. Trafford properties cost 3.2 times the price as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in April

Knowsley: £182,327

The North West:£212,814

UK: £286,489

Annual growth to April

Knowsley: +9.7%

The North West: +4.8%

UK: +3.5%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West