Knowsley restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Oasis Restaurant And Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Knowsley Safari Park, Prescot Bypass, Prescot, Knowsley was given the maximum score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 117 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 78 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.