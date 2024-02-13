Knowsley restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

Register
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Escort Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Escort Restaurant (Jaguar Plant), South Road, Halewood, Knowsley was given the maximum score after assessment on February 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.