Knowsley restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Escort Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Escort Restaurant (Jaguar Plant), South Road, Halewood, Knowsley was given the maximum score after assessment on February 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.