Knowsley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Julie's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 77 Longview Drive, Huyton, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 77 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.