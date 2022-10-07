Knowsley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Yada, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 64 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 77 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.