Knowsley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spice Parade Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 Childwall Parade, Pilch Lane, Roby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.