Knowsley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Coffee Wagon, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kirkby Leisure Centre, Cherryfield Drive, Southdene, Kirkby was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 73 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.