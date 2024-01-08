Knowsley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Eton Place At Huyton Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 71 Derby Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 118 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 76 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.