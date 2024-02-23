Knowsley restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Copper Kettle Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 19b Tarbock Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on January 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 74 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.