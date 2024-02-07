Knowsley restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Doogles Donuts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Leyland Street, Prescot, Knowsley was given the maximum score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 116 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 75 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.