Knowsley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
Sing Ping, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 75 Warrington Road, Prescot, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 73 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.