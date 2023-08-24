Register
Knowsley restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Knowsley restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

Mandys Fuel Stop Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Kirkby Market, Market Square, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 113 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 71 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.