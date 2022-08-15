Knowsley road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knowsley's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm August 1 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road closure lane closure for horticultural works.

• M57, from 8pm August 17 to 7pm August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to 1 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M57, from 8pm August 24 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J4 to J1 - Lane closure for Construction - Bridge/Structure.