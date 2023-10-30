Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Knowsley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:59 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    M57, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    M57, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    M57, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

    M57, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    M57, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

    M57, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closures and slip road and carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.