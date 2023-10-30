Knowsley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M57, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M57, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M57, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M57, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.

• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• M57, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closures and slip road and carriageway closure for inspection/survey.