Knowsley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm November 25 to 5am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J5 to J6 - lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

• M62, from 9pm November 17 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 6 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm November 27 to 5am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to A5300 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M57, from 8pm November 28 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.

• M57, from 9pm November 29 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J2 to J3 - lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9pm December 1 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J4 to J3 - lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J3 to J2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.