Knowsley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm February 4 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm February 8 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Amey.

• M57, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closures and slip closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, five to 6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• A59, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to Switch Island carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 5am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J3 to J1 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

• M62, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works.