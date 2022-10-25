Knowsley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm August 24 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J4 to J1 - Lane closure for Construction - Bridge/Structure.

• M57, from 7am October 1 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

Advertisement

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J3 to J2 - carriageway closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• M62, from 9pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J4 to J6 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 - seven lane closures and carriageway closures due to inspections.

Advertisement