Knowsley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 6am November 5 to 5pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J4 to J6 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 - seven lane closures and carriageway closures due to inspections.

• M57, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J4 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 9.30am November 9 to 3.30pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J4 to J6 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 9pm November 11 to 5am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road closure do to replacement of pole.

