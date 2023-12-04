Knowsley road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

• M57, from 8pm November 28 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm November 17 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 6 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J3 to J2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M57, from 9pm December 12 to 5am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for barriers.