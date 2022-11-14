Knowsley road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 6am November 5 to 5pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, jct four exit slip road lane closures due to traffic light repairs.

• M57, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 6 carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 8pm November 24 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.