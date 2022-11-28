Knowsley road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 6am November 5 to 5pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J4 to J6 - lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M57, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.