Knowsley road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for signs - erection.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M57, from 9pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J3 to J2 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, lane closures due to sign erection.

• M57, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J5 to J6 - lane closure for litter clearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M57, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - Lane closure for Litter Clearance.