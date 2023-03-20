Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
5 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Knowsley road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:10 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    M57, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for signs - erection.

    And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

    M57, from 9pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J3 to J2 - lane closure for litter clearance.

    M57, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, lane closures due to sign erection.

    M57, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J5 to J6 - lane closure for litter clearance.

    M57, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - Lane closure for Litter Clearance.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.