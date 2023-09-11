Register
Knowsley road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
And they are all are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M57, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    M57, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    M57, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.