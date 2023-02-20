Knowsley road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M57, from 9pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M57, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for signs - erection.