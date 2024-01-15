Knowsley road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm January 13 to 5am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J3 to J2 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M62, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct six lane closures.

• M57, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

• M62, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 15 to 5am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J3 to J1 - lane closure for communications.

• M62, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closure for electrical works.

• M57, from 9pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

• M57, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 to junction 4 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 4 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to 2 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 5 to junction 5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.