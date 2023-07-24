Register
Knowsley road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.