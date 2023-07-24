Knowsley road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.