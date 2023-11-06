Register
Knowsley road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

    M57, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closures and slip road and carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    M57, from 8pm November 17 to 5am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

    M62, from 9pm November 17 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 6 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

    M57, from 10pm November 20 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 North and southbound, junction 2 lane closures due to works on the overhead railway bridge.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.