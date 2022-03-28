Knowsley road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm March 28 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to 5 - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 8pm March 30 to 6am March 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to Tarbock Island - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9pm April 2 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 exit slip road Lane one road closure due to installation of mobile phone mast.

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4 - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9.30am April 11 to 3.30pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.