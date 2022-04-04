Knowsley road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm April 2 to 5am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5 - Lane closure for barriers - Permanent.

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 exit slip road Lane one road closure due to installation of mobile phone mast.

• M57, from 9.30am April 4 to 3.30pm April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 to junction 4 - Lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• M57, from 9.30am April 11 to 3.30pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.