Knowsley road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 8pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm August 24 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J4 to J1 - Lane closure for Construction - Bridge/Structure.

• M57, from 7am October 1 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am October 8 to 7pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to M62 due to general maintenance works.