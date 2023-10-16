Knowsley road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 8am October 12 to 6pm October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J1 - hard shoulder only for barrier/fence safety repairs.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M57, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to 7 - lane closures and slip road closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M57, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.