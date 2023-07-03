Register
Knowsley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 9pm July 3 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for barriers.

    M57, from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    M57, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - lane closure for drainage.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.