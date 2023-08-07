Register
Knowsley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M57, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

M57, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for drainage.

M62, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 6 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.