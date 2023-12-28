Knowsley road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Knowsley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 9pm January 1 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
• M57, from 9pm January 1 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
• M62, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 6 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.