Knowsley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J2 to J3 - lane three closures for litter clearance.

• M57, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for signs - erection.

• M57, from 8pm March 8 to 5am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, lane closures due to sign erection.

Advertisement

Advertisement