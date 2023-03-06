Knowsley road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for signs - erection.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm March 8 to 5am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, lane closures due to sign erection.

• M57, from 8pm March 20 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.