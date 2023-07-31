Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm August 7 to 5am August 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• M57, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for drainage.