Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 6 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.