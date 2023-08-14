Register
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M57, from 9pm August 14 to 5am August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for drainage.

M62, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 6 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.