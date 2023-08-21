Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 6 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.