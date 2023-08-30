Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.
• M57, from 8am to 6pm on September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 southbound, entry slip - lane one closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.