Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 6am November 5 to 5pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

