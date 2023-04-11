Register
Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

    M57, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

    M58, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.