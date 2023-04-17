Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
56 minutes ago Man hit and killed by stolen Audi was ‘Litherland Running Man’
59 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    M57, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

    And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

    M58, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.