Knowsley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm April 26 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J5 to J6 - lane closure for signs erection.