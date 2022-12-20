Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kens Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 4 Glovers Brow, Kirkby Park, Kirkby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 112 takeaways with ratings, 52 (46%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.